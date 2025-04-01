StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 43,813 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,813 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

