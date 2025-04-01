Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry Sells 923 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $14,823.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,379,817 shares in the company, valued at $70,339,861.02. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry sold 102 shares of Guild stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,657.50.

Guild Trading Up 0.1 %

GHLD stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 12,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Guild Holdings has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Guild Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Guild by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

