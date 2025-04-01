Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.62 and last traded at $116.47, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.
Straumann Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63.
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
