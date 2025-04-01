STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.59

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 241.45 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sarah Harvey purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £3,945.84 ($5,097.98). 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

