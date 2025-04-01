Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $15.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 163,714 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,453 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,509,000 after buying an additional 1,355,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 2,224,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70,946 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

