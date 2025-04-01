Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 331.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,753 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 128,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 707,510 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,744,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 65,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.