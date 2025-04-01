Summit Financial LLC Buys 2,728 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IUSV stock opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

