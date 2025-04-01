Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,675 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,265,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,177,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23,413.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 395,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,574,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,127,000 after purchasing an additional 325,623 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.10. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.98 and a one year high of $245.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

