Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,194 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,043 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,503 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.