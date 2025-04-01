Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 20,132,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,619,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources

In other news, insider James Cole purchased 39,764,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,027,516.28). Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

