Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,354 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $40.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,103.38. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

