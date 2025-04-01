Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Stock Down 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNYR opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNYR. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.