Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09), Zacks reports.
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Stock Down 19.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNYR opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNYR. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- From Trading to Checking Accounts: Robinhood’s Big Bet on Banking
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Hot Stock Buys for Investors in April
Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.