T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $266.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.14 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

