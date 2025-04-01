T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,138,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $266.71 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $304.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.