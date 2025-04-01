Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taikisha Price Performance

Taikisha has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Taikisha Company Profile

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

