Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taikisha Price Performance
Taikisha has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.
Taikisha Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taikisha
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.