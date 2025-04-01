Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Talphera Stock Performance

Shares of TLPH stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Talphera has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Talphera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

