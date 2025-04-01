Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Decreased by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 67 shares of company stock worth $89,873 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,327.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,347.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,249.46. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $555.71 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

