The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of Clorox worth $91,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

