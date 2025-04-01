The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.52) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of LON:GYM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 133.40 ($1.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,415. The firm has a market cap of £237.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.28. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.21 ($2.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Research analysts forecast that The Gym Group will post 0.2851177 EPS for the current year.

In other The Gym Group news, insider Richard Stables bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £35,750 ($46,188.63). Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

