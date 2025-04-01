The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.52) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
The Gym Group Trading Up 2.3 %
The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Research analysts forecast that The Gym Group will post 0.2851177 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other The Gym Group news, insider Richard Stables bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £35,750 ($46,188.63). Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
