The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) CEO Sells $52,675.00 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.27. The company had a trading volume of 192,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,488. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $176.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

