The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Nemes Rush Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $366.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.13 and a 200-day moving average of $398.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

