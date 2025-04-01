The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Tradewinds LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,031,000 after acquiring an additional 608,168 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 56.8% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,730.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 162,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 153,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

