The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 48.3% in March

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SWZ stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,160. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 52,989 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.