The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 48.3% in March

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SWZ stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,160. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
