The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

TJX stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

