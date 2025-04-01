The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

York Water Price Performance

York Water stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. York Water has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $499.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.2192 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in York Water during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in York Water by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.