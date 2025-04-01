The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
York Water Price Performance
York Water stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. York Water has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $499.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
York Water Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in York Water during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in York Water by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.
York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
Featured Articles
