Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,791 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of The Taiwan Fund worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

