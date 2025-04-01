Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 54.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,306,000 after purchasing an additional 135,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 141,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,644,000 after buying an additional 301,651 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.