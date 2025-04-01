Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHT opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

