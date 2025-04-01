Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $5.49 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises approximately 1.8% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

NCLH opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

