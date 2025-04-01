Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises approximately 1.6% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

EMO stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $456,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

