Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,563 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

