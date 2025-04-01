Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 1,774 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BCAT opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.2872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.96%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

–

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.