Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Titan America Trading Up 2.9 %

TTAM opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Titan America has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.17 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Titan America from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Titan America to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Titan America Company Profile

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

