Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

