Top Manufacturing Stocks To Research – April 1st

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Venus Acquisition, Oracle, Pfizer, ServiceNow, GE Vernova, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies that are primarily involved in the production and assembly of physical goods, ranging from consumer products to industrial machinery. These stocks are often influenced by economic cycles, as demand for manufactured goods typically rises and falls with broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $168.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,266,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $872.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

NASDAQ VENA traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,778,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Venus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.46. 4,545,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,445. Oracle has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average of $170.16.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. 24,936,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,043,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $7.51 on Tuesday, hitting $803.65. 723,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,043. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $944.81 and a 200-day moving average of $984.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $9.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,331. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $514.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

