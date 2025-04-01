Top Retail Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods and services directly to consumers, whether through physical stores or online platforms. They are often considered economic indicators, as their performance can reflect trends in consumer spending and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $11.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,684,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,943,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.21. The stock has a market cap of $871.72 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $191.04. 24,352,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,869,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average is $209.27. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.67. 20,223,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,758,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.42. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.51. 10,749,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,902,404. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $367.24 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.57. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $537.63.

