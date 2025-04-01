Tradewinds LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tradewinds LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $513.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.