Tradewinds LLC. Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tradewinds LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

