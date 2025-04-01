Tradewinds LLC. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 536.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,104,000 after buying an additional 3,027,670 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $959,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.