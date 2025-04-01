Tradewinds LLC. Has $551,000 Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Tradewinds LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

