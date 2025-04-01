Tradewinds LLC. Sells 33 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $366.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

