Tradewinds LLC. Sells 5,249 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

