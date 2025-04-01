Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

TCI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.52. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,258,464. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.