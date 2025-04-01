Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Issues Earnings Results

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 36.60 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 521.14 ($6.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 644.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 748.56. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 478 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 976 ($12.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.92) to GBX 910 ($11.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

