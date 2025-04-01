Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $337.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $286.32 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

