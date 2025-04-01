Trexquant Investment LP Has $30.15 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,986 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of Dollar General worth $30,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $140,421,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

