Trexquant Investment LP Takes $27.10 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.