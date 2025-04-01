Treynor Bancshares Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

