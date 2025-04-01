Treynor Bancshares Inc. Grows Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 204,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $95.62 and a twelve month high of $129.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50.

