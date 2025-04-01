Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

